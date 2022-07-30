Residents of Barangay Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City cast their votes at the Mines Elementary School on May 9, 2022. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed a measure seeking to provide income tax exemption to those who rendered their services during an election period, Malacañang said Saturday.

The bill would supposedly cover income tax exemption on the allowances, honoraria, and other cash benefits of poll workers.

"The studies of pertinent government agencies on the revenue loss is too substantial an impact to be foregone," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

Cruz-Angeles added that the bill "runs counter" to the goals of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, which sought to correct issues hounding Philippine taxes and "negate the progressivity of the reforms introduced under TRAIN Law."

According to the Department of Education, more than 647,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel served in this year's polls.

More details to follow.