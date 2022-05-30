Residents of Barangay Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City cast their votes at the Mines Elementary School on May 9, 2022. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill that exempts from taxes the honoraria received by election workers.

Voting 17-0-0, the Senate approved Senate Bill No. 2520 or the "Tax Exemption on Election Honoraria and Allowances of Poll Workers/ Teachers."

Under the measure, the honoraria and benefits received by poll workers will no longer be taxed. Once enacted into law, this will also apply to those who served in the May 9 elections.

According to the Department of Education, more than 647,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel served in this year's polls.

Workers in the May 9 elections will get the following honoraria, among other benefits:

Chairperson of electoral board - P7,000

Members of EB - P6,000

DepEd Supervisor Official (DESO) - P5,000

Support staff - P3,000

Medical personnel - P3,000

The Commission on Elections has said it would also give P2,000 additional pay to teachers who worked overtime during the elections, mostly due to malfunctioning vote-counting machines.

Earlier in the day, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers staged a protest outside the Senate to call for the bill's passage.

The Senate will have a bicameral conference to reconcile its versions of the bill before sending it to President Duterte for signing.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News