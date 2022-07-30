Residents receive their COVID-19 booster shot in Marikina City on July 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines' active COVID-19 cases breached 33,000, as it logged almost 4,000 new cases on Saturday.

The country logged 3,996 cases, bringing the total caseload to 3,772,468.

The number of active cases, 33,509, is the highest since April 5, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Health authorities have attributed the slight rise in new COVID-19 cases to the population's waning immunity and the presence of omicron subvariants.

The positivity rate from July 24 to 29 is at 16.2 percent, still way above the World Health Organization's 5 percent benchmark.

The government on Saturday announced that Metro Manila and dozens of areas will remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level system until August 15.

It also downgraded the alert status of 10 cities to Alert level 1.