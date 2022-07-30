MANILA — Metro Manila and dozens of areas will remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level system from August 1 until August 15, the health department announced Saturday.
The following areas are under Alert Level 1 until mid-August, according to the Department of Health (DOH):
Cordillera Administrative Region
- - Abra
- - Apayao
- - Kalinga
- - Mountain Province
- - Baguio City
Region I
- - Ilocos Norte
- - Ilocos Sur
- - La Union
- - Pangasinan
- - Dagupan City
Region II
- - Batanes
- - Cagayan
- - Isabela
- - Nueva Vizcaya
- - Quirino
- - City of Santiag
Region III
- - Aurora
- - Bataan
- - Bulacan
- - Nueva Ecija
- - Pampanga
- - Tarlac
- - Zambales
- - Angeles City
- - Olongapo City
Region IV-A
- - Batangas
- - Cavite
- - Laguna
- - Rizal
- - Lucena City
Region IV-B
- - Marinduque
- - Oriental Mindoro
- - Romblon
- - Puerto Princesa City
Region V
- - Albay
- - Catanduanes
- - Naga City
- - Sorsogon
Region VI
- - Aklan
- - Capiz
- - Guimaras
- - Iloilo Province
- - Bacolod City
- - Iloilo City
Region VII
- - Siquijor
- - Cebu City
- - Lapu-Lapu City
- - Mandaue City
Region VIII
- - Biliran
- - Eastern Samar
- - Southern Leyte
- - Ormoc City
- - Tacloban City
Region IX
Region X
- - Camiguin
- - Bukidnon
- - Misamis Occidental
- - Misamis Oriental
- - Cagayan de Oro City
- - Iligan City
Region XI
- - Davao City
- - Davao Oriental
Region XII
- - South Cotabato
- - General Santos City
CARAGA
- - Agusan del Norte
- - Agusan del Sur
- - Surigao del Sur
- - Butuan City
Bangsamoro
These component cities and municipalities will also be under the loosest alert level:
Region VI
Region VIII
- - Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte
Region IX
- - Payao
- - Zamboanga Sibugay
Region XI
- - Braulio E. Dujali
- - Davao Del Norte
Region XII
CARAGA
- - Pilar, Surigao Del Norte
Bangsamoro
- - Calanogas, Marogong
- - Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur.
ALERT LEVEL 2
The following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs), on the other hand, will remain under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification," DOH said.
Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.
Cordillera Administrative Region
Region IV-A
Region IV-B
- - Occidental Mindoro
- - Palawan
Region V
- - Camarines Norte
- - Camarines Sur
- - Masbate
Region VI
- - Antique
- - Negros Occidental
Region VII
- - Bohol
- - Cebu
- - Negros Oriental
Region VIII
- - Leyte
- - Northern Samar
- - Western Samar
Region IX
- - City of Isabela
- - Zamboanga del Sur
- - Zamboanga del Norte
- - Zamboanga Sibugay
Region X
Region XI
- - Davao del Norte
- - Davao del Sur
- - Davao de Oro
- - Davao Occidental
Region XII
- - North Cotabato
- - Sarangani
- - Sultan Kudarat
CARAGA
- - Dinagat Islands
- - Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro
- - Basilan
- - Lanao del Sur
- - Maguindanao
- - Sulu
- - Tawi-Tawi
The Philippines recorded 4,127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said, raising the country's total active infections to more than 30,000.
The number of active cases is considered the highest since April 5 this year.
The DOH attributed the slight rise in new COVID-19 cases to the population's waning immunity and the presence of omicron subvariants.
