Makati residents line up to get their second booster shot against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila and dozens of areas will remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level system from August 1 until August 15, the health department announced Saturday.

The following areas are under Alert Level 1 until mid-August, according to the Department of Health (DOH):

Cordillera Administrative Region

- Abra

- Apayao

- Kalinga

- Mountain Province

- Baguio City

Region I

- Ilocos Norte

- Ilocos Sur

- La Union

- Pangasinan

- Dagupan City

Region II

- Batanes

- Cagayan

- Isabela

- Nueva Vizcaya

- Quirino

- City of Santiag

Region III

- Aurora

- Bataan

- Bulacan

- Nueva Ecija

- Pampanga

- Tarlac

- Zambales

- Angeles City

- Olongapo City

Region IV-A

- Batangas

- Cavite

- Laguna

- Rizal

- Lucena City

Region IV-B

- Marinduque

- Oriental Mindoro

- Romblon

- Puerto Princesa City

Region V

- Albay

- Catanduanes

- Naga City

- Sorsogon

Region VI

- Aklan

- Capiz

- Guimaras

- Iloilo Province

- Bacolod City

- Iloilo City

Region VII

- Siquijor

- Cebu City

- Lapu-Lapu City

- Mandaue City

Region VIII

- Biliran

- Eastern Samar

- Southern Leyte

- Ormoc City

- Tacloban City

Region IX

- Zamboanga City

Region X

- Camiguin

- Bukidnon

- Misamis Occidental

- Misamis Oriental

- Cagayan de Oro City

- Iligan City

Region XI

- Davao City

- Davao Oriental

Region XII

- South Cotabato

- General Santos City

CARAGA

- Agusan del Norte

- Agusan del Sur

- Surigao del Sur

- Butuan City

Bangsamoro

- Cotabato City

These component cities and municipalities will also be under the loosest alert level:

Region VI

- Barbaza

- Antique

Region VIII

- Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte

Region IX

- Payao

- Zamboanga Sibugay

Region XI

- Braulio E. Dujali

- Davao Del Norte

Region XII

- Maitum, Sarangani

CARAGA

- Pilar, Surigao Del Norte

Bangsamoro

- Calanogas, Marogong

- Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur.

ALERT LEVEL 2

The following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs), on the other hand, will remain under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification," DOH said.

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

Cordillera Administrative Region

- Benguet, Ifugao

[B] Region IV-A

- Quezon Province

Region IV-B

- Occidental Mindoro

- Palawan

Region V

- Camarines Norte

- Camarines Sur

- Masbate

Region VI

- Antique

- Negros Occidental

Region VII

- Bohol

- Cebu

- Negros Oriental

Region VIII

- Leyte

- Northern Samar

- Western Samar

Region IX

- City of Isabela

- Zamboanga del Sur

- Zamboanga del Norte

- Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

- Lanao del Norte

Region XI

- Davao del Norte

- Davao del Sur

- Davao de Oro

- Davao Occidental

Region XII

- North Cotabato

- Sarangani

- Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

- Dinagat Islands

- Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

- Basilan

- Lanao del Sur

- Maguindanao

- Sulu

- Tawi-Tawi

The Philippines recorded 4,127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said, raising the country's total active infections to more than 30,000.

The number of active cases is considered the highest since April 5 this year.

The DOH attributed the slight rise in new COVID-19 cases to the population's waning immunity and the presence of omicron subvariants.

RELATED VIDEO