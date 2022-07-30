Home  >  News

Metro Manila, many areas stay under Alert Level 1 until August 15: DOH

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2022 04:41 PM

Makati residents line up to get their second booster shot against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Makati residents line up to get their second booster shot against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila and dozens of areas will remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level system from August 1 until August 15, the health department announced Saturday. 

The following areas are under Alert Level 1 until mid-August, according to the Department of Health (DOH): 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • - Abra
  • - Apayao
  • - Kalinga
  • - Mountain Province
  • - Baguio City

Region I

  • - Ilocos Norte
  • - Ilocos Sur
  • - La Union
  • - Pangasinan
  • - Dagupan City

Region II

  • - Batanes
  • - Cagayan
  • - Isabela
  • - Nueva Vizcaya
  • - Quirino
  • - City of Santiag

Region III

  • - Aurora
  • - Bataan
  • - Bulacan
  • - Nueva Ecija
  • - Pampanga
  • - Tarlac
  • - Zambales
  • - Angeles City
  • - Olongapo City

Region IV-A

  • - Batangas
  • - Cavite
  • - Laguna
  • - Rizal
  • - Lucena City

Region IV-B

  • - Marinduque
  • - Oriental Mindoro
  • - Romblon
  • - Puerto Princesa City

Region V

  • - Albay
  • - Catanduanes
  • - Naga City
  • - Sorsogon

Region VI

  • - Aklan
  • - Capiz
  • - Guimaras
  • - Iloilo Province
  • - Bacolod City
  • - Iloilo City

Region VII

  • - Siquijor
  • - Cebu City
  • - Lapu-Lapu City
  • - Mandaue City

Region VIII

  • - Biliran
  • - Eastern Samar
  • - Southern Leyte
  • - Ormoc City
  • - Tacloban City

Region IX

  • - Zamboanga City

Region X

  • - Camiguin
  • - Bukidnon
  • - Misamis Occidental
  • - Misamis Oriental
  • - Cagayan de Oro City
  • - Iligan City

Region XI

  • - Davao City
  • - Davao Oriental

Region XII

  • - South Cotabato
  • - General Santos City

CARAGA

  • - Agusan del Norte
  • - Agusan del Sur
  • - Surigao del Sur
  • - Butuan City

Bangsamoro

  • - Cotabato City

These component cities and municipalities will also be under the loosest alert level: 

Region VI

  • - Barbaza
  • - Antique

Region VIII

  • - Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte

Region IX

  • - Payao
  • - Zamboanga Sibugay

Region XI

  • - Braulio E. Dujali
  • - Davao Del Norte

Region XII

  • - Maitum, Sarangani

CARAGA

  • - Pilar, Surigao Del Norte

Bangsamoro 

  • - Calanogas, Marogong
  • - Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur. 

ALERT LEVEL 2 

The following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs), on the other hand, will remain under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification," DOH said. 

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity. 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • - Benguet, Ifugao

[B] Region IV-A

  • - Quezon Province

Region IV-B

  • - Occidental Mindoro
  • - Palawan

Region V

  • - Camarines Norte
  • - Camarines Sur
  • - Masbate

Region VI

  • - Antique
  • - Negros Occidental

Region VII

  • - Bohol
  • - Cebu
  • - Negros Oriental

Region VIII

  • - Leyte
  • - Northern Samar
  • - Western Samar

Region IX

  • - City of Isabela
  • - Zamboanga del Sur
  • - Zamboanga del Norte
  • - Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

  • - Lanao del Norte

Region XI

  • - Davao del Norte
  • - Davao del Sur
  • - Davao de Oro
  • - Davao Occidental

Region XII

  • - North Cotabato
  • - Sarangani
  • - Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

  • - Dinagat Islands
  • - Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

  • - Basilan
  • - Lanao del Sur
  • - Maguindanao
  • - Sulu
  • - Tawi-Tawi

The Philippines recorded 4,127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said, raising the country's total active infections to more than 30,000. 

The number of active cases is considered the highest since April 5 this year. 

The DOH attributed the slight rise in new COVID-19 cases to the population's waning immunity and the presence of omicron subvariants.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Alert Level   Alert Level August   August alert levels   alert levels august   august alert levels   alert level 1   areas under alert level 1 august 15   areas under alert level 1   August alert levels philippines  