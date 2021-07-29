PAGASA issues orange rainfall warning over Zambales, Bataan

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA issued on Thursday night an orange rainfall warning over Zambales and Bataan due to the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, PAGASA warned of flooding in the two provinces, especially in low-lying areas and residences near water bodies, due to expected heavy rainfall brought by the monsoon.

A yellow rainfall warning was advised in Pampanga, which leaves flood-prone areas vulnerable.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will experience light to moderate rains within the next 3 hours.

Residents and disaster officials were advised to take appropriate action, monitor the weather condition, and wait for the next advisory at 2 a.m. Friday.

The agency earlier said the southwest monsoon dumped a month's worth of rains over parts of Luzon in the past 7 days, leading to floods in parts of Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

