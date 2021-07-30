Philippines trims list of 'green' territories

MANILA — The Philippines has shortened its list of green countries from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.
The list has gone down to 51 territories from 57 in mid-July.
Barbados, The British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Eswatini, French Polynesia, Greenland, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Liechtenstein, Malta, Mauritius, South Korea, Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands were removed from the list.
Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Poland, and Slovakia were added.
The updated list of green territories that the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved includes the following, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Dominica
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Kosovo
- Laos
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Moldova
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Poland
- Romania
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- Slovakia
- Taiwan
- Togo
The IATF starting July 1 implemented a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines.
Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.
After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.
