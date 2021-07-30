Philippines trims list of 'green' territories

Philippine Coast Guard personnel ask travellers for pertinent documents and information as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 01, 2021. Effective July 1, travellers who were fully vaccinated in "green" countries or those with low COVID-19 risk would be allowed to shorten their facility quarantine to 7 days, from the previous 10 days. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has shortened its list of green countries from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.

The list has gone down to 51 territories from 57 in mid-July.

Barbados, The British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Eswatini, French Polynesia, Greenland, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Liechtenstein, Malta, Mauritius, South Korea, Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands were removed from the list.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Poland, and Slovakia were added.

The updated list of green territories that the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved includes the following, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Azerbaijan

Benin

Bermuda

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Dominica

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Hong Kong

Hungary

Kosovo

Laos

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Moldova

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Romania

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

Slovakia

Taiwan

Togo

The IATF starting July 1 implemented a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines.

Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.

After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.



