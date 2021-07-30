DOJ confirms death of convicted drug lord Vicente Sy

MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday confirmed the death of convicted drug lord Vicente Sy, who suffered from "various illnesses" during his time in prison.

"I have just been informed that Vicente Sy has died... But I still have to receive a formal report about it," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Sy was a convicted drug lord who entered the New Bilibid Prison on Dec. 14, 1999.

He was part of the so-called "Bilibid 19" and testified against detained Sen. Leila de Lima on drug charges she denies.

Sy was among those also injured in a stabbing incident with another convict Jaybee Sebastian, just before they testified. Sebastian died last year.

De Lima had questioned the testimonies of Sy and other convicts who were transferred to Fort Bonifacio supposedly over threats to their lives. Sebastian remained at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa until he died.

Before his death in July 2020, Sebastian executed an affidavit with new allegations against De Lima that have never been raised in his previous affidavits.

