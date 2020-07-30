PhilHealth corruption probe results out soon- anti-corruption commissioner

MANILA - Results of the Presidential Anti-Crime Commission's (PACC) investigation into state insurance agency PhilHealth will be released "very soon," an official said Thursday.

In May, PACC commissioner Greco Belgica said the anti-corruption body would look into PhilHealth's alleged overpricing of COVID-19 tests.

"PhilHealth should release the liquidation of its cash advances because it allows PhilHealth members to see clearly how their money are being spent and gives them the ability to hold corrupt government officials accountable," he said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered a fresh investigation into alleged corruption in the agency after an employee quit due to alleged "widespread corruption."

PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales on Tuesday said he would not resign and that he would face the Senate inquiry into the allegations as Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said the official still has the President's trust.

Morales earlier said the PhilHealth employee who resigned was "vengeful" due to personal reasons.

The PACC has so far received and acted on 3,992 coronavirus-related complaints, most of which were alleged corruption cases, Belgica said.

He urged the public to continue reporting anomalies through 0906-692-7324.