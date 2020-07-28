PhilHealth chief says he won't resign, 'no evidence' of corruption yet

Philhealth Local office at Mother Ignacia Street. Quezon City. Taken on June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - There is no evidence yet to prove the alleged corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth), its president and CEO said Tuesday, adding that it was not the time to resign.

PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales told ANC he would not resign and that he would face the Senate inquiry on the PhilHealth mess, after Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said President Rodrigo Duterte still has his trust.

"There is no evidence of corruption so far. I’m not saying there is no corruption, what I’m saying is there’s still no evidence, that’s what we’re at right now," Morales said.

"No [I will not resign]. It’s not yet finished. There’s still a lot to be done and I have to appear before the Senate investigation. Kung aalis ako, sinong sasagot sa mag tanong (If I leave, who will answer the questions)," he added.

Anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Montes Keith on Thursday resigned due to alleged widespread corruption in the agency.

Morales said he needed more information on the alleged corruption, adding that the questioned P221 billion was the entire expenditure of the agency.

The key to eliminate corruption in the transaction-heavy agency is the use of a clean data base and information system capable of handling 20,000 to 30,000 transactions a day, Morales said.

"Corruption was here before I even got to PhilHealth and it’s going to be here even if I leave, after I leave if we do not do what should be done," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the probe on the alleged anomalies in the state-run insurance agency.