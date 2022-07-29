Marcos administers oath to new energy chief Lotilla

Photo from RTVM

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday sworn in Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla in Malacañang, Palace photos showed.

This came amid earlier questions on Lotilla's appointment as energy secretary because of his position as an independent director of Aboitiz Power Corp.

The DOE Law prohibits the appointment of an officer of a private company or enterprise primarily engaged in the energy industry as Energy secretary within 2 years from retirement, resignation or separation.

Lotilla has since resigned from Aboitiz.

The Department of Justice had said the official's nomination as energy chief was "valid and lawful."

Lotilla headed the Department of Energy from 2005 to 2007 and deputy director-general at the National Economic Development Authoritiy (NEDA).

He has also served in various capacities in different corporations and has taught at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

- With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News