MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said Monday they will still study and discuss the designation of lawyer Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla as Energy secretary.

“Will have to study PCC rules…And the DOE law of 1992,” Remulla said.

Guevarra, for his part, said: “We’ll discuss this internally muna.”

Lotilla, who had previously served as DOE secretary from 2005 to 2007 under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was named Monday as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s personal choice for the post.

But on the same day, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles came out with a press statement clarifying that Atty. Lotilla's designation as DOE secretary is still a nomination pending clarification of his employment status.

Lotilla is an independent director of Aboitiz Power and ENEXOR, she said.

The DOE Law prohibits the appointment of an officer of a private company or enterprise primarily engaged in the energy industry as Energy secretary within 2 years from retirement, resignation or separation.