FDA announces list of unregistered food products, supplements

MANILA—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday released a list of 5 unregistered food products and supplements, which the agency said the public should not buy or use.

In an advisory dated July 22, 2021, the FDA identified the brands as:

Gluta Slim 22-in-1 Herbal Coffee Mix

Magnesium therapy oil with black cumin oil food supplement, 100ml (unbranded)

Manuka Honey Candy (labels are in foreign language)

Rooibos Tea (labels are in foreign language)

TestoUltra testosterone enhancer

According to the FDA, the products are not registered with the agency and were not issued a proper certificate for sale and use.

"Thus, the agency cannot guarantee their quality and safety . . . Consumption of such violative product may pose potential danger or injury to health," it said.

The FDA warned businesses from distributing, advertising and selling the products.

The management of the identified brands did not respond to the advisory at the time this story was posted.

Last month, the agency warned the public against buying various unregistered Chinese drugs, ranging from probiotics, vitamins, and supplements.

