Gov't approves P1,000 aid for those in need in ECQ areas

MANILA — The government has approved a P1,000-aid each for people in need in areas under the strictest lockdown level, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Up to 4 members of a family can get the P1,000-aid per person, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

“Inaprubahan po ng Presidente ang pagbigay ng P1,000 tulong sa mga nangangailangang kababayan natin sa mga areas na nasa ilalim ng ECQ. At ito po’y hanggang maximum na 4 po na kada pamilya,” he said in a press briefing.

(The President has approved a P1,000 aid for our compatriots in need in areas under ECQ. This is for a maximum of 4 people per family.)

“Ang pondo po ay dina-download na po sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ng Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro City, at Gingoog City,” added the official.

(The fund is being downloaded to the local governments of Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro City, and Gingoog City.)

The 4 areas were placed under enhanced community quarantine, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, on July 16. They would keep their ECQ status at least until Aug. 7.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals from these areas would receive the lockdown aid, and how much the total budget is.

The funds will come from the social welfare department's "Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation" program, said Roque.

More details to follow.