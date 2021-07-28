Metro Manila, nearby provinces remain under GCQ with heightened restrictions

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Metro Manila will be under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions from August 1 to 15, amid the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said late Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte also approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to retain the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status of Iloilo City and Iloilo province, Cagayan de Oro City and Gingoog City from August 1 to 7.

The following areas will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 1 to 15:

Metro Manila

Ilocso Sur

Cagayan

Bulacan

Laguna

Lucena City

Cavite

Rizal

Naga City

Antique

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Butuan City

The OCTA research group has urged government to place Metro Manila under a "circuit-breaking" lockdown to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections in the capital, following the confirmation of the Delta variant's local transmission.

The local executives in the National Capital Region wants the national government to implement stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila to stem the increasing number of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant.



Governors and mayors were earlier informed of the quarantine classifications for August, and they have until this Wednesday to appeal, IATF co-chairperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Hospitals in Metro Manila may reach full capacity by mid-August if the national government does not tighten community quarantine restrictions in the region, OCTA said Wednesday.

Based on projections from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, Metro Manila's health care utilization rate may be 100 percent full as early as August 15, said OCTA Research fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco.

"Once a Delta surge begins, it accelerates in an explosive fashion," he said in an online press conference.

These are the other quarantine classifications for August.

MODIFIED ECQ

From August 1 to 15

Bataan

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

GCQ

From August 1 to 31

Baguio City

Apayao

City of Santiago

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Quezon

Batangas

Puerto Princesa

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga Sibugay

City of Zamboanga

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagay Islands

Surigao del Sur

Cotabato City

The rest of the Philippines is under modified GCQ, the least stringent lockdown level.

With more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second worst outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The Delta variant, which is known to be twice more contagious than other mutations of COVID-19, has been confirmed to have infected at least 119 Filipinos as of July 24.

Duterte on Monday said while the country could no longer afford more lockdowns, he could not completely rule out stricter curbs if the spread of the Delta variant get worse.



He also called on the public to get vaccinated.

The Philippines has so far fully immunized about 6.8 million out of its 58 to 70 million target population this year, data shows.

— With a report from Reuters