MANILA — After more than 3 years, the House of Representatives returns to full face to face operations from Monday, July 31, following the end of the nationwide state of public emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy was contained in a memorandum order by Speaker Martin Romualdez dated July 25.

However, the House leader left open the option of recording attendance in sessions and nominal voting through registered mobile phones and other accounts.

"Plenary sessions shall be conducted face to face," Romualdez said in his memorandum order.

"In line with this, every Member shall be present in all sessions of the House as provided under Section 71 of the House Rules Registration of attendance in plenary sessions and nominal voting through mobile phones or other accounts previously registered with and verified by the Secretary General may be allowed subject to Sections 89, 90 and 91 of the House Rules (Conduct of Plenary Sessions through Electronic Platforms)."

In cases when the attendance of members becomes "extremely difficult or impossible," the Speaker may authorize the conduct of sessions through electronic platforms.

The same order also maintains the livestreaming of the plenary sessions through the official online accounts of the House of Representatives.

Committee meetings, conferences, or hearings shall be conducted face to face, Romualdez ordered.

"Virtual/Hybrid mode will be used on a case by case basis and upon the approval of the Speaker," Secretary General Reginald Velasco explained.

Velasco issued a similar memorandum for the workforce of the House.

"﻿﻿The House of Representatives shall revert to the 100-percent on-site workforce starting 01 August 2023. Work-from-home arrangements shall no longer be allowed except for compelling circumstances, subject to the approval of the Secretary General," it said.

The House switched to hybrid face to face and work from home arrangements due to the social distancing requirements of the pandemic.