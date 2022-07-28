MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Thursday released a list of tourist sites in northern Luzon that are temporarily closed due to damage caused by the magnitude 7.0 Abra earthquake.

In a statement, DOT said several tourist sites in Ilocos Sur, including the Heritage Village and Calle Crisologo in Vigan City are closed to visitors.

All tourism activities in the province of Abra are also suspended until further notice.

Baguio City, Kabayan town in Benguet, and Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape (MPPL) are still open to visitors, but trekkers going to MPPL are advised that Akiki Trail is still undergoing assessment.

"Additionally, tourists bound for Kabayan are also advised to take caution in traversing the road due to the possibility of aftershocks and rainshowers," DOT said.

In Sagada, all tourist sites are open, except forCave Connection, Sumaguing, Balangagan and Pongas Falls.

All tourist sites in Ilocos Norte have also reopened. However, several sites, like the Sta. Monica Church in Sarrat; Bacarra Old Convent; Virgen Milagrosa Church/St. John the Baptist Church in Badoc; and Batac Immaculate Conception Church, have sustained damage due to the earthquake.

"As local engineering offices continue their assessment and inspection of tourist sites, the DOT advises all tourists with travel plans to the affected areas to take extra caution," DOT said.

Here is a list of tourist sites temporarily closed to visitors:

ILOCOS SUR

Bantay Bell Tower

Bantay Church/Saint Augustine of Hippo Parish Church

Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Caridad de Bantay in Bantay

Sta. Maria Church in Sta. Maria

St. Paul Cathedral

Heritage Village

Calle Crisologo

Ilocos Sur Regional Complex National Museum

Syquia Mansion

All other tourist spots in Vigan City

Pangasinan

Antong Falls in Sison

La Union