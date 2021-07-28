DOJ: BI officers tagged in 'pastillas' scam back on duty amid Duterte claim they were fired

Bureau of Immigration officers tagged in alleged illegal activities inside airports appear before the Senate hearing on alleged sex trafficking activities in the Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators (POGO) industry in the Philippines on March 2, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Bureau of Immigration personnel tagged in the controversial "Pastillas" scam are now back on duty and were not fired, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Wednesday, contrary to President Rodrigo Duterte's statement.

“No, they were not fired or dismissed, precisely because the investigation of their cases is still going on,” Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

Duterte said during his State of the Nation Address on Monday that he fired 43 Immigration personnel involved in a scheme where Chinese citizens were allowed into the country in exchange for money.

Under the scheme, the Chinese enter the Philippines as tourists and later work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) hubs, paying immigration personnel around P10,000.

They allegedly pay immigration personnel and Chinese and Filipino travel agencies P10,000 in grease money rolled in bond paper, like the "pastillas" delicacy.

“I have ‘yung Pastillas sa ano sa airport. There were 43 personnel involved. I fired them all. Talagang pinaalis ko sa gobyerno. Nagbalot pa nga ako ng pera sa pastillas. Sabi ko kay --- ‘Magbalot ka, lagyan mo ng pera kay ito ang ipakain ko sa kanila,’” the chief executive said half-way through his nearly three-hour long State of the Nation Address on Monday.

(I fired them all and I removed them from the government. I told them to roll these paper bills and eat their money)

By November last year, the National Bureau of Investigation had filed 86 corruption complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman following a Senate inquiry led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Forty-four Immigration personnel were initially suspended in October last year while a total of at least 83 were reportedly preventively suspended by December.

Preventive suspension is not a penalty but is standard during the investigation of cases to prevent interference in probes.

It can only last for 6 months.

Guevarra confirmed the suspended personnel have finished serving their suspension.

“The 6-month preventive suspension of BI personnel allegedly involved in the so-called 'pastillas' scheme has already lapsed,” he said.

“However, the preliminary investigation being conducted by the OMB [Ombudsman] is still going on. So is the administrative proceedings being conducted by the DOJ,” he explained.

Asked about their status, Guevarra said the BI personnel “have returned to the main office but most of them have not been given assignments while their cases remain pending.”

He added it will now be up to the Bureau of Immigration commissioners if they want to give them new assignments.

Asked about a particular Immigration officer, Guevarra said Grifton Medina has not been reinstated at the Ports Operations Division.

Medina was the highest-ranking Immigration official tagged in the scam, who denied having knowledge.

Hontiveros was unconvinced.

"Only 2 things: Nagmamaang-maangan kayo pero alam niyo ang nangyayari or hindi niyo alam ang nangyayari. Either you are complicit or you are negligent. I don't know which is worse," she said during the February 17, 2020 probe.

(You people keep on denying these things but you know what is and what is not happening)