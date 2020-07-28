Korean embassy in Taguig City extends temporary closure of Consular Office due to another COVID-19 case

MANILA – The Korean embassy in Taguig City extended the temporary closure of its Consular Office until Friday, July 31, after another security staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Due to another positive COVID-19 case in one of the security personnel assigned at the Consular Office, the temporary closure will be extended for 5 more days from Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31,” the embassy announced on its official Facebook page.

The embassy added that the resumption of services by the Consular Office will be subject to the test results of its personnel.

The Consular Office which handles passport, authentication and visa services was closed down for disinfection last week when a security personnel who rendered duty for 5 days tested positive for COVID-19.