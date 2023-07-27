President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Niño Jesus Orbeta, PPA pool.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has lifted the state of national emergency that his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte declared nearly 7 years ago due to "lawless violence" in Mindanao, a document from Malacañang showed on Thursday.

Proclamation No. 298, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 25, said the conditions that prompted the state of national emergency had been "significantly mitigated or reduced."

"Through successful focused military and law enforcement operations and programs that promote sustainable and inclusive peace, the government has made significant gains in improving and restoring peace and order in the region," the proclamation said.

Marcos said he was lifting the state of national emergency to “boost economic activity and hasten the recovery of the local economy.”

Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of national emergency in 2016 due to the lawless violence created by bandits, local warlords, private armies, and religious extremists in the southern Philippines.

This came after an explosion in Davao City on Sept. 3, 2016 claimed the lives of 14 people and left more than 60 others injured.

Duterte had defended his declaration, saying it was different from martial law as there would be "no curfews" and "no suspension of the writ of habeas corpus."

FROM OUR ARCHIVES