President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (3rd left) and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos pose for photograph with Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (3rd right) and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a state welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 26, 2023. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/pool

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the Sabah issue was raised during his meeting with top officials, adding that they tackled "solvable" issues first.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the issue on Sabah "cannot be avoided" as Philippines and other parties have outstanding claims.

Despite this though, the Philippine leader stressed the importance of looking at the two countries' relationship beyond the territorial dispute.

"Lagi namang nababanggit yan... hindi naman natin binabawi. So what... I think it is clear to all the parties involved na hindi naman made-decide yan ngayon," Marcos told reporters.

"As usual, when it comes to these diplomatic issues, it is up to us to define what our relationship is and I think we have agreed that there is a tacit agreement at the very least that we talk about all of the things that are solvable," he added.

For now, Marcos Jr. said the Philippines must do something and be "much larger and much more involved" with Malaysia, when it comes to trade and the contributions of the neighboring country to the nation's development.

The President cited Malaysia's efforts for the Bangsamoro region and the people-to-people aspect of the two countries' bilateral relations.

"It is something neither the Philippines or Malaysia is withdrawing but we still find the modus vivendi (mode of living) so that we can work with each other without coming into conflict into one single issue," he added.

"When the time comes, perhaps we'll come back to the issue... I am sure it will come together.

Marcos said Manila and Kuala Lumpur's ties must remain warm, citing the "similarities" of the two nations.

The Philippines lays claim over Sabah, citing a land lease agreement in 1878 between the Sultanate of Sulu and the British North Borneo Chartered Co. It is located east of Malaysia's northern Borneo and southwest of Sulu.

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., actively pursued the Sabah claim years after it was federated into Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for his part, had said the issue must "rest for a while."

