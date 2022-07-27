A health worker receives her second booster shot against COVID-19 at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center vaccination site in San Juan City on June 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local governments of San Juan and Makati cities said Wednesday they will start offering second booster shots against COVID-19 to more segments of the population.

Their announcements came a day after the Department of Health issued guidelines for the nationwide rollout of a second booster shot against COVID-19 for people ages 50 and above, and immunocompromised individuals ages 18 to 49.

The second booster vaccination in San Juan and Makati for the said groups will kick off on Thursday, July 8.

In a statement, the Office of San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said the vaccination will be held at the 3rd floor of VMall Greenhills starting 8:30 a.m.

"With the active cases on the rise, we are one with the DOH’s call in increasing vaccine coverage nationwide to protect our people and prevent another surge from happening," Zamora said.

Qualified recipients both in San Juan and Makati are those who have received their first COVID-19 booster shot 4 months before, and must have received other vaccination at least 2 weeks before receiving their second booster shot.

They are advised to bring their valid ID, and their primary and booster vaccination cards on the day of their vaccination schedule.

San Juan still offers first booster shots to both residents and non-residents. Those interested must register at the city's vaccine registration portal, the local government said.

Makati also continues to provide second booster shots for medical frontliners (A1), senior citizens (A2) and those with comorbidities (A3).

