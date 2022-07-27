MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday assured the public that there is no threat of a tsunami anywhere in the country following the powerful magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra and other parts of Luzon.
"Kung wala po kaming ina-announce na magkaka-tsunami or tsunami warning, wala pong inaasahan," Phivolcs Director Undersecretary Renato Solidum said in a press conference.
He explained that there is no expected tsunami as a result of the earthquake since the epicenter was on land.
"Hindi po niya mapapaangat ang sea floor sa ocean para magdulot ng life-threatening tsunami," he said.
However, he cautioned residents living along beaches or bays of possible water movements, although these are not huge tidal waves.