MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday assured the public that there is no threat of a tsunami anywhere in the country following the powerful magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra and other parts of Luzon.

#TsunamiPH



ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES



Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 27 Jul 2022 - 08:43 AM

Magnitude = 7.3

Depth = 025 kilometers

002 km N 20°E of Langangilang ( Abra) — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 27, 2022

"Kung wala po kaming ina-announce na magkaka-tsunami or tsunami warning, wala pong inaasahan," Phivolcs Director Undersecretary Renato Solidum said in a press conference.

He explained that there is no expected tsunami as a result of the earthquake since the epicenter was on land.

"Hindi po niya mapapaangat ang sea floor sa ocean para magdulot ng life-threatening tsunami," he said.

However, he cautioned residents living along beaches or bays of possible water movements, although these are not huge tidal waves.