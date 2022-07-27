Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it prepared P10 million to help residents in Abra hit by a powerful earthquake on Wednesday.

DSWD Cordillera Director Arnel Garcia told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the aid will be released upon the instructions of Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

Residents with destroyed houses will receive P10,000 in assistance, while individuals whose houses were damaged by the earthquake will get P5,000, Garcia said.

He said the department was also ready to release 4,000 food packs for affected residents in Abra, with another 4,000 on the way there.

"Ready kami anytime kung kinakailangan ay marami tayong food packs. On the way na rin ang mga food packs na reinforcement, papunta na ng Abra at handa pa kami kung kinakailangan," he said.

(We are ready anytime, we already have many food packs. The reinforcement food packs are also on their way to Abra, and we are ready if more is needed.)

As of writing, DSWD personnel are assessing the extent of the damage of the areas hit by the quake.

Secretary Erwin Tulfo meets with local officials in Abra. DSWD CAR's Facebook page

Tulfo visited Abra on Wednesday, hours after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Tayum town.

He was in the area to see the aftermath of the quake and to extend help to its victims, the DSWD said in a Facebook post.

The DSWD chief said around 70 houses, 20 government buildings and 3 bridges were damaged in Abra, according to local officials.