PAGASA lifts signal no. 4 as Typhoon Egay slightly weakens

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 4 was lifted by state weather bureau PAGASA on Monday night as Typhoon Egay slightly weakened while moving over the Luzon Strait.

In its 8 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Egay was last sighted 95 km west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center with 230 kph gusts.

The agency maintained TCWS No. 3, where storm-force winds can occur in 18 hours, over the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Pagudpud, Burgos, Pasuquin).

TCWS No. 2, where gale-force winds can occur in 24 hours, remains over the following areas:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Kalinga

Abra

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Suyo, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Tagudin, Cervantes)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Tadian, Sabangan, Bauko)

Batanes

TCWS No. 1, where strong winds can be experienced in 36 hours, is still raised in:

Isabela

Rest of Mountain Province

Ifugao

Zambales

Pangasinan

Benguet

La Union

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Quirino

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Northern portion of Bataan (Morong, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Dinalupihan)

Northern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Paombong, City of Malolos, Plaridel, Guiguinto, Pandi, Bustos, Angat, Calumpit, Pulilan, Baliuag, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Egay will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

"There is a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur," it noted.

PAGASA warned against sea travel in coastal areas and advised mariners to remain in port or seek safe harbor until conditions get better.

"Under the influence of Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon, a Gale Warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas," it said, adding the habagat will also bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of Mindanao.

Egay is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning while weakening during its stay in the country's monitoring area.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the typhoon has affected a total of 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals.

The NDRRMC said Egay killed an individual in Cardona, Rizal while injuring two people in Cardona and Nabas, Aklan.

"All casualty reports are still subject to validation," it clarified.

The NDRRMC also said Egay triggered 16 landslide incidents, inundated 108 areas, and damaged 57 houses.

