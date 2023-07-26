Residents of Barangay Palawig in Santa Ana, Cagayan take shelter at their designated evacuation center after the area was hit by Typhoon Egay on July 26, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

SANTA ANA, Cagayan — An official from the local government of Cagayan said Wednesday that they have yet to assess the damages caused by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) in the town of Santa Ana.

Because of this, they are still mulling on what kind of assistance they would hand out to affected residents.

"[Pag na-assess na,] minsan nagbibigay kami shelter assistance, material assistance, food and non-food assistance, 'yan ay ready... Based on the needs ng tao, 'yun po ang ipamimigay namin," Josephine Lopez, administrative officer 5 of the Provincial Social Welfare Office of Cagayan, told ABS-CBN News.

When asked about how they would assist residents that had their sources of income hampered, Lopez said that they also hand out livelihood assistance depending on what they assess.

"['Yang mga fishermen natin], binibigyan din natin sila ng livelihood assistance under agricultural," Lopez said.

Local fishermen earlier said that as early as July 23, they were not allowed to go at sea anymore due to the threat of Typhoon Egay.

Typhoon Egay knocked out power in northern Cagayan on Wednesday as it brought destructive winds and heavy rains over the northern tip of Luzon, an official said.

"We do not have electricity in the northern part of Cagayan but we have intermittent interruption of electric power here in the southern part of Cagayan," Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said on ANC, adding that there were no reported casualties so far in the province.

Mamba said 12,156 individuals were in evacuation centers in the province such as schools, churches, and barangay halls. Of the number, about 2,700 took shelter in their neighbors’ homes, he said.

A mobile kitchen from Cagayan was sent out on Wednesday, July 26, to an evacuation center in Barangay Palawig in Santa Ana after the area was hit by Typhoon Egay. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Meanwhile, the Cagayan LGU sent out a mobile kitchen on Wednesday to an evacuation center in Barangay Palawig in Santa Ana, Cagayan to provide food for residents taking shelter.

The food truck had the capacity to feed more or less 300 individuals, according to Lopez, who was also the team leader of the LGU's "hot meals on wheels" program.

Lopez added that the evacuation center in Barangay Palawig was the one chosen to be visited by the food truck because it had the most number of evacuees in the entire Santa Ana town, housing 104 families or 319 individuals.

Aside from monitoring the situation, the official also said that the mobile kitchen was the first relief assistance they sent ever since Typhoon Egay hit the area.