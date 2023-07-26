LOOK: Chico River floods sweep away vehicles in Bontoc

Heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Egay caused massive flooding in Chico River Wednesday, sweeping away cars and other vehicles in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Photos posted on Bontoc's official Facebook page showed several vehicles being inundated by the flood. Local officials have also urged people living in low-lying or flood-prone areas near Chico River or its tributaries to evacuate to higher ground or designated evacuation centers.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, chaired by Bontoc Mayor Jerome “Chagsen” Tudlong Jr., said water level at Chico River is at Red Level and is rising rapidly, posing a serious threat to the surrounding communities and infrastructure.

"We assure you that the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is working around the clock to respond to emergencies and provide necessary assistance. Our emergency response teams are on standby and ready to assist those in distress. Please do not hesitate to call for help if needed," the mayor said in an urgent advisory posted on Bontoc's official Facebook page.

The local government urged residents to avoid waterways. "Under no circumstances should individuals attempt to cross or play in the flooded areas. Floodwaters can be deceptively strong and dangerous, and currents can sweep away even experienced swimmers," the advisory said.



Weather bureau PAGASA earlier warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" over Babuyan Islands and parts of northern Luzon Wednesday morning as Typhoon Egay (international codename Doksuri) made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan.

“Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next 6 hours,” PAGASA warned in its 8 a.m. weather bulletin.