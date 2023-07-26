Passengers walk inside the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Jan. 1, 2023. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will soft launch the e-visa system in its 7 foreign service posts in China from August 24.

This is in keeping with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directives to facilitate ease in doing business and revitalize the country’s tourism sector, according to Undersecretary Jesus Domingo.

“The e-visa system is part of the DFA’s strategic goal of optimizing ICT (information and communications technology) for its consular services and is in line with the President’s emphasis to embrace digitalization in the government’s transaction in his State of the Nation Address last Monday,” said Domingo.

“The issuance of e-visas is also aimed at supporting the thrust of the Department of Tourism, lead by Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco in augmenting tourism arrivals,” he said.

The e-visa system is a result of a memorandum of understanding between the DFA and the Department of Information Communications Technology.

From August 24, Chinese nationals wishing to visit the Philippines may either visit the website visa.e.gov.ph or download an app. They will be required to create an account before proceeding with the e-visa application.

Applicants will need to provide personal and travel details, answer security questions and upload required documents. They can also choose between single entry and multiple entry visas for tourism, business, or other purposes.

Once all information have been supplied, the applicant will be asked to pay $25 for single entry visas and $60 for multiple entry visas.

However, the DFA clarified that both amounts were under review.

Once paid, the application is considered officially lodged.

A visa officer will assess whether there is a need for additional documents or even a face-to-face interview. Once approved, applicants will receive their e-visa via email.

Processing for single entry visas may take 3 to 8 days, according to the DFA. Multiple entry visas may take up to 30 days since it will require a security clearance from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), the Interpol, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“Gusto nating masigurado na hindi sila security threat, na wala silang criminal record, na hindi sila terorista, at hindi sila makapagbibigay ng problema sa bansang Pilipinas,” DFA Assistant Secretary Henry Bensurto Jr. said.

(We want to make sure that they are not security threats, they have no criminal records, they are not terrorists, and they will not create problems for the Philippines.)

The Philippines hopes to offer the e-visa to other countries.

China was chosen as the pilot country for the e-visa system because it is a big source of tourists.

“When we reached the 3 million as Secretary announced the other day, China ranks number 5, wherein we only have 136,000 visitor arrivals from China... This (e-visa system) is a good opportunity also for tourism because if you look at it, it will speed up the facilitation of visa and the entry of the good tourists coming to the country,” Domingo said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC