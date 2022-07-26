MANILA - Some committee chairpersons in the Senate under the 19th Congress have been elected Tuesday.

They are the following:

Finance : Sonny Angara

Accounts : Nancy Binay

Public Order and Dangerous Drugs: Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa

Local Government: JV Ejercito

National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation: Jinggoy Estrada

Ways and Means: Sherwin Gatchalian

Health and Demography: Christopher "Bong" Go

Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality: Risa Hontiveros

Games and Amusement: Lito Lapid

Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes: Robin Padilla

Public Services: Grace Poe

Public Works: Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr.

Higher, Technical and Vocational Education: Francis "Chiz" Escudero

Blue Ribbon: Francis Tolentino

Energy: Raffy Tulfo

Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform: Cynthia Villar

Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship: Mark Villar

Government Corporations and Public Enterprises: Alan Peter Cayetano

Sustainable Development, Innovations and Futures Thinking: Pia Cayetano

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., got two committees: Foreign Relations, and Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development

The nomination and election of other committee heads will be continued during the Wednesday session.

RELATED VIDEO