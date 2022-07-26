Home  >  News

Senate elects 1st batch of committee chairpersons under 19th Congress

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 09:01 PM

MANILA - Some committee chairpersons in the Senate under the 19th Congress have been elected Tuesday.

They are the following:

  • Finance : Sonny Angara
  • Accounts : Nancy Binay
  • Public Order and Dangerous Drugs: Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa
  • Local Government: JV Ejercito
  • National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation: Jinggoy Estrada
  • Ways and Means: Sherwin Gatchalian
  • Health and Demography: Christopher "Bong" Go
  • Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality: Risa Hontiveros
  • Games and Amusement: Lito Lapid
  • Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes: Robin Padilla
  • Public Services: Grace Poe
  • Public Works: Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr.
  • Higher, Technical and Vocational Education: Francis "Chiz" Escudero
  • Blue Ribbon: Francis Tolentino
  • Energy: Raffy Tulfo
  • Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform: Cynthia Villar
  • Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship: Mark Villar
  • Government Corporations and Public Enterprises: Alan Peter Cayetano
  • Sustainable Development, Innovations and Futures Thinking: Pia Cayetano

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., got two committees: Foreign Relations, and Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development 

The nomination and election of other committee heads will be continued during the Wednesday session.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Senate   Senate committees   committee chairpersons   19th Congress   committee chair   Senate committee chair  