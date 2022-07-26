MANILA - Some committee chairpersons in the Senate under the 19th Congress have been elected Tuesday.
They are the following:
- Finance : Sonny Angara
- Accounts : Nancy Binay
- Public Order and Dangerous Drugs: Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa
- Local Government: JV Ejercito
- National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation: Jinggoy Estrada
- Ways and Means: Sherwin Gatchalian
- Health and Demography: Christopher "Bong" Go
- Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality: Risa Hontiveros
- Games and Amusement: Lito Lapid
- Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes: Robin Padilla
- Public Services: Grace Poe
- Public Works: Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr.
- Higher, Technical and Vocational Education: Francis "Chiz" Escudero
- Blue Ribbon: Francis Tolentino
- Energy: Raffy Tulfo
- Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform: Cynthia Villar
- Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship: Mark Villar
- Government Corporations and Public Enterprises: Alan Peter Cayetano
- Sustainable Development, Innovations and Futures Thinking: Pia Cayetano
Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., got two committees: Foreign Relations, and Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development
The nomination and election of other committee heads will be continued during the Wednesday session.
