'Completely unrealistic': Duterte failed to deliver on campaign promises - research fellow

AKBAYAN Party List holds a rally on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City in front of the Commission on Human Rights Office on July 23, 2021 to dramatize the administration’s human rights violations before President Rodrigo Duterte’s last report to the nation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte failed to deliver on his campaign promises of solving crime, corruption and the illegal drug trade in the country, a research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government said Monday.

In his study "Duterte at 5: The Duterte Administration By The Numbers," Dr. Edilberto de Jesus said the chief executive made promises that were "completely unrealistic."

"As we can see, from his own assessment, the legacy agenda that he has placed priority on has not been fulfilled," told ANC's "Rundown".

"It was not credible that you would have all of these long-standing problems of the country resolved within 6 or 7 months," said de Jesus, a former education secretary.

"I think it's important to hold politicians accountable to what they promised during their campaign period as we will be facing another campaign period shortly."

Duterte is set to deliver his final report to the nation late Monday afternoon.

Early this month, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, a longtime administration ally, claimed that the government was 3 times more corrupt than previous administrations.

"I have to say that the statements of Sen. Pacquiao are damaging because he has been a strong supporter of the President and his criticism, it must hurt the administration," De Jesus said.

With less than a year before Duterte leaves office, he said the Philippines was not better off than where it was in 2016.

"Clearly and the numbers show this very concisely in fact, we are not better off than where we were from 2016 in terms of corruption of perception, in terms of competitiveness, in terms of equality, the fight to have a more inclusive development, and the numbers show this clearly," De Jesus said.