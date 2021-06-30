Analysis: Gov’t needs ‘clear’ plan for PH economy, as nation lags in COVID resilience

Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on June 30, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Government needs to present a clear and direct plan for the Philippine economy as the country lagged behind in COVID-19 resilience in a recent study, an economist said Thursday.

The Philippines ranks 52nd among 53 countries in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking published on Tuesday. The index took into consideration the number of people who have been vaccinated in a country, severity of lockdowns, and COVID-19 positivity rate, among others.

Professor Emannuel Leyco cited New Zealand, ranked second in the index, where its officials emphasized that "communication and understanding is very important."

"Hindi po pwedeng patay-sindi ang ating ekonomiya. Kailangan po ito ay may malinaw at direso na tinatahak, malalaman dapat ng ating mamamayaan saan tayo patungo," Leyco told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our economy shouldn't be on and off. We need a clear and direct path. The public should know where it is headed.)

All sectors, particularly private firms, must get involved in the country's pandemic response, Leyco added.

"Ang ating karanasan ay nagpapakita na hindi kaya ng pamahalaan kontrolin ang pandemyang ito. Kailangan po natin ang tulong ng lahat ng sektor," he said.

(Our experience shows us that government cannot control the pandemic. We need the help of all sectors.)

"Sana maging involved ang private sector, magkaroon sila ng role sa pagbabakuna. Ano-ano ang pwede nilang gawin para sa malawakang pagbabakuna sa ating mamamayan?"

(I hope the private sector gets involved in the COVID-19 vaccination. What can they do to widen the inoculation?)

The private sector, in a tripartite agreement with government and AstraZeneca, had procured 17 million doses of its coronavirus jab, with an agreement that half would be donated to the public sector.

Government has since waived the donation, which was expected to be delivered in February 2022.

Some 2,527,286 Filipinos out of a target of 58 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, government said. A total of 10,065,414 vaccine doses have been administered, it added.