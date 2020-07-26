'Jose Mari Chan deadline': Recto urges 1-month battle plan vs COVID-19

MANILA - Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto urges the administration to release a 30-day plan on how it will fight the coronavirus pandemic a day before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a statement released Sunday, Recto said the president's fifth SONA should include a more specific battle plan against the pandemic.

"What they want to hear is the to-do list in a wartime SONA that will spell out the battle plan against the pandemic," he said.

"Specifically, they want a granular SONA, and if I may suggest, a 30-day plan on how to prevent this pandemic from reaching a dangerous tipping point, from now until August 31," he added.

Recto also eyes a "Jose Mari Chan deadline", referring to the singer whose Christmas songs are usually played by the start of the 'Ber months.

"One big push this August, para pagdating ng ‘Ber months, the pandemic, although still with us, is managed and contained. I call it the Jose Mari Chan deadline. Bago siya magtrending, nakalabas na ng ICU ang ating bansa. Not total victory, but a tactical stabilization plan," he said.

For Recto, giving the people more specific details on how the government will fight the pandemic will give them hope to endure the quarantine period.

"I think that is the end-of-the-tunnel light our people have earned the right to see after enduring one of the world’s longest and toughest quarantines. ‘Yan ang tanong ng taumbayan: Hanggang kailan ba ang aming pagtitiis?" he said.

"Iyan ang dapat masagot. To give them hope, and a sense of direction amidst the feeling of drift. If the President can convey this well, and if the sacrifice of the people can be met by the competence of the officials who will execute the plan, then we may soon find ourselves out of the woods," Recto added.

On July 27, only 8 senators will be at the Batasang Pambansa to witness Duterte as he physically delivers his penultimate SONA amid the threat of COVID-19.

Other lawmakers will watch the President either from the Senate Building in Pasay City or in their homes after Malacañang officials imposed a 50-person maximum capacity at the Batasang Pambansa to protect Duterte from possibly catching the virus.