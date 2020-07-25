Immigration bureau: Ban on non-essential travel implemented anew

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday reminded the public that the ban on non-essential travel is being implemented again to comply with the national government's directive.

"Again, only essential travel of outbound Filipinos will be allowed. Non-essential travel for leisure and tourism purposes will not be permitted," Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the government lifted its ban on outbound leisure travel provided that holiday-makers have travel and health insurance to cover re-booking and accommodation expenses if their trips are canceled or if they need to be hospitalized.

However, only one insurance company in the Philippines agreed to provide the said coverage.

But travelers with confirmed flight bookings as of July 20 will be exempted from the travel ban.

BI Port Operations Acting Chief Grifton Medina said essential travel will be permitted to those who are going abroad for medical and humanitarian reasons, and for business and work-related purposes.

Outbound Filipino travelers must present documents and other proof about the purpose of their travel in order to prove that their trip is really essential.