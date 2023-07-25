PAGASA handout

Metro Manila, nearby areas still under Signal No. 1

MANILA (UPDATED) — Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to threaten northern Luzon, PAGASA said Tuesday afternoon, as parts of Babuyan remain under its highest cyclone signal.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 p.m, the state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 5 over the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands, as it noted that the typhoon may soon reach peak intensity.

Areas under Signal No. 5 are expected to experience Egay's strongest winds of more than 185 kph in the next 12 hours.

PAGASA last located Egay's eye at 190 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph.

Storm signals were also raised over the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 4

- The northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) and the rest of Babuyan Islands

SIGNAL NO. 3

- The northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini), the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan), Batanes and the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas)

SIGNAL NO. 2

- The rest of Isabela, northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino, the rest of Kalinga, northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok) and northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

SIGNAL NO. 1

- Metro Manila, Quezon including Polillo Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Marinduque

PAGASA warned several areas of a possible storm surge which could cause flooding in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte, with surge heights possibly reaching 3 meters in some areas.

Its forecast also showed that the southwest monsoon or the habagat may dump rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas for the next 3 days.

Egay, it said, may hit land or "pass very close" to the Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area late Tuesday or on Wednesday morning.

"Slight northward or southward shift in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes," the PAGASA report read.

"Egay is nearing its peak intensity. A short window of high favorable environment in the near term will allow it to either maintain its intensity in the next 12 hours or slightly intensify," it added.

The weather disturbance is forecast to weaken once it interacts with the rugged areas of Northern Luzon and Taiwan, the agency said. It is also expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning.