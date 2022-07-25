Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The shooting incident in the Ateneo de Manila University that left 3 dead and 1 injured on July 24 is an isolated case, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay and her long-time aide Victor Capistrano were killed when doctor Chao-Tiao Yumol opened fire ahead of the Ateneo Law School’s graduation ceremony.

A security guard named Jeneven Bandiala was also killed. Furigay’s 25-year-old daughter Hanna Rose was wounded.

PNP Director for Operations PMGen. Valeriano de Leon said they don’t think the incident is related to the upcoming first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ito Jeff ay isang isolated case. Masasabi natin na wala naman kaugnayan dito sa State of the Nation Address,” he told TeleRadyo.

(This is an isolated case. We can say that this has nothing to with the State of the Nation Address.)

Nonetheless, he advised cops to be more diligent in conducting inspections going forward so similar incidents can be avoided.

“Itong suspek ay talagang may tinarget at nakalusot nga ito sa security ng Ateneo at nakapasok at naisagawa nga ang kanyang layunin dito sa kanyang target. Kaya pinapaalalahan natin ang ating kasamang kapulisan na be very diligent about inspecting para masiguro natin ang kaligtasan ng lahat,” he said.

(The suspect has a target and slipped past Ateneo security and shpot his target. That's why we are reminding policement to be very diligent about inspections to ensure everyone's safety.)

Meanwhile, Quezon City Police District chief PBGen. Remus Medina bared more details about their investigation on the gunman.

Medina said they found that Yumol has been in Metro Manila for quite some time already.

“According to him, he had got a, he rented an apartment, and then later on he transferred to hotel,” Medina noted.

“Based on our interrogation with him, he’d been here for a long time, do some casing and doing some surveillance on the family of Furigay. And then he was able to had the opportunity of sneaking in inside Ateneo.”

The policeman also noted that they confiscated 2 guns from the suspect.

“When we accosted him in a public transport vehicle, we’re able to recover two (calibres) of firearms, so one 9mm Ruger and one 45 Llama, and [he] had with him several rounds.”

Medina said the Yumol had a license for the Ruger, but they are still looking for the Llama's registration documents. He said the assilant had placed the guns in a bag which was not inspected, enabling him to pass through the university's security checks.

The gunman also said he was able to enter Ateneo by using a transport network vehicle, according to the official.

“According to him he just hired a GrabTaxi and the he was able to get inside the compound of the Ateneo.”

“That matter, [I’m] going to coordinate with the Ateneo security on how to handle this and how to improve the security measures so that the incident won’t happen again,” Medina noted.