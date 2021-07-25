Ipo Dam to release water Sunday noon due to heavy rainfall

MANILA - Ipo Dam in Bulacan will conduct spilling operations on Sunday noon due to heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

The dam's water level of 100.56 meters as of 7 a.m. is expected to rise due to habagat's continuous rainfall. It will initially discharge 38 centimeters at 12 noon, PAGASA said in its advisory.

Residents living in low-lying areas and those near the riverbank of Angat River from Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel and Hagonoy are advised to stay alert for possible increase in the water level downstream, PAGASA added.

IPO DAM Situationer as of 9:00am 25 July 2021 pic.twitter.com/pdZ51nSy2y — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 25, 2021

Typhoon Fabian, which left the Philippine area of responsibility late Saturday, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon this week, PAGASA said.

The storm was last estimated 640 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR), moving north at 15kph while packing maximum winds of 140 kph near the center and with gusts of up to 170 kph, according to PAGASA's 5 a.m. bulletin.