Duterte appoints former PSG chief as new military intel head

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed his former security chief as head of military intelligence, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Saturday.

The President has named former Presidential Security Group commander Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra as the new chief of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) chief.

"We wish BGen Niembra all the best in his new assignment," Roque said.

In ceremonies held Friday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed Niembra as the new ISAFP chief with the retirement of Brig. Gen. Oliver Artuz, who took the post just last February.

"I am confident that the newly posted Chief, ISAFP, Brigadier General Niembra, would be able to inspire and lead Team ISAFP to greater milestones in the future. The AFP leadership will support you in all your endeavours,” said AFP Chief of Staff Felimon Santos Jr., who presided over the ceremonies via teleconferencing, according to an AFP statement.

Also on Friday, the military bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Cesar De Mesa, Chief of the AFP Peace and Development Office (AFPPDO). Brig. Gen. Francisco Ariel A. Felicidario III took his place.