Typhoon Egay intensifies; landfall over Cagayan looms

Satellite image of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA placed more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) intensified Monday.

Egay was last spotted 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and 190 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said it is not ruling out the typhoon's possible landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.

"It must be emphasized that further shift in the track forecast closer to Luzon remains a possibility due to the persistence of the ridge of high pressure north of the typhoon. This is represented by the forecast confidence cone. As such, a landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is not ruled out," it said.

Signal No. 2, where 62 to 88 kph winds could damage dilapidated schoolhouses and makeshift shanties, was hoisted over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands)

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay)

Isabela

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Central and eastern portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc)

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Lamut)

Central and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagangilang, San Juan, Dolores, Lagayan, Danglas, La Paz, Daguioman, Boliney, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Tayum, Bucay, Bangued, Peñarrubia, Manabo, Tubo)

Ilocos Norte

Batanes

Northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag)

Signal 1 was raised over the following areas:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

Rest of Albay

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Abra

Rest of Mountain Province

Rest of Ifugao

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Rest of Aurora

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

Central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)

Northern and central portions of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)

Eastern Samar

Rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

Northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands

The typhoon may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days, PAGASA warned.



Egay could further strengthen into a super typhoon on Tuesday or Wednesday. It may directly hit or come close to the Batanes-Babuyan area.

PAGASA said Egay may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



RELATED VIDEO