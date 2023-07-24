Typhoon Egay intensifies; landfall over Cagayan looms

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA placed more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) intensified Monday.
Egay was last spotted 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and 190 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.
It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.
PAGASA said it is not ruling out the typhoon's possible landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.
"It must be emphasized that further shift in the track forecast closer to Luzon remains a possibility due to the persistence of the ridge of high pressure north of the typhoon. This is represented by the forecast confidence cone. As such, a landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is not ruled out," it said.
Signal No. 2, where 62 to 88 kph winds could damage dilapidated schoolhouses and makeshift shanties, was hoisted over the following areas:
- Catanduanes
- Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)
- Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands)
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay)
- Isabela
- Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
- Quirino
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Central and eastern portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc)
- Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag)
- Eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Lamut)
- Central and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagangilang, San Juan, Dolores, Lagayan, Danglas, La Paz, Daguioman, Boliney, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Tayum, Bucay, Bangued, Peñarrubia, Manabo, Tubo)
- Ilocos Norte
- Batanes
- Northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag)
Signal 1 was raised over the following areas:
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island
- Rest of Albay
- Rest of Camarines Sur
- Rest of Camarines Norte
- Rest of Abra
- Rest of Mountain Province
- Rest of Ifugao
- Rest of Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon including Pollilo Islands
- Rest of Aurora
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Marinduque
- Central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)
- Northern and central portions of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)
- Eastern Samar
- Rest of Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)
- Northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands
The typhoon may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days, PAGASA warned.
Egay could further strengthen into a super typhoon on Tuesday or Wednesday. It may directly hit or come close to the Batanes-Babuyan area.
PAGASA said Egay may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday.
