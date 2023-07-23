Signal No. 2 in Catanduanes as ‘Egay’ intensifies into typhoon

Satellite image of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over the Catanduanes as weather disturbance Egay (international name: Doksuri) intensified into a typhoon.

In its 11 p.m. Sunday weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was located 490 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

It is currently moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

Signal No. 2 was raised over the northeastern part of Catanduanes, which includes the towns of Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga and Gigmoto.

The gale-force winds may cause minor to moderate threat to life and property in these areas, PAGASA added.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Kasibu, Solano, Villaverde)

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Egay is expected to move west northwestward or westward in the next 12 hours, before turning generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of northern and central Luzon.

It will then move west northwest from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, causing it to approach the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area closely.

PAGASA said it is not ruling out a landfall scenario over Batanes-Babuyan or northeastern mainland Cagayan “since this is within the envelope of the forecast confidence cone.”

Forecast track of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

Egay is likewise forecast to intensify further and may reach super typhoon category by Wednesday while over the Balintang Channel.

“Interaction with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Southern Taiwan will trigger a period of weakening by late Wednesday as it moves over the waters near Southern Taiwan,” PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Catanduanes, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur and the northern portion of Camarines Norte may experience heavy rainfall until Monday, while Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra and Apayao may experience heavy rainfall starting Monday night through Tuesday.

Egay is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring siginificant amount of rains in the next three days.

Palawan, including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Occidental Mindoro and Antique may experience heavy rainfall until Monday night.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

