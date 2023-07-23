Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Egay has intensified into a severe tropical storm and may become a super typhoon by Tuesday, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau said Egay is expected to strengthen into a typhoon in the next 24 hours. PAGASA attributed Egay's rapid intensification to "favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

However, Egay is seen to weaken by Wednesday until it hits Taiwan, and may further weaken as it interacts with the self-governed island's mountainous terrain. This weakening is expected to continue until the storm makes another landfall on mainland China.

No tropical cyclone wind signals were raised anywhere in the Philippines, but PAGASA advised residents in some parts of Luzon and Bicol Region to prepare for heavy rains until Tuesday.

From Sunday to Monday, Egay will bring heavy rains to Catanduanes, Cagayan, eastern section of Isabela, Polilio Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay.

By the time it intensifies into a super typhoon on Tuesday, Egay will bring heavy rainfall to Batanes, Babuyan, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Egay may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional rains over several areas of the country in the next 3 days including Palawan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Zambales, and Bataan.

PAGASA last located Egay's center at 610 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, packing maximum winds of 95 kph near the center and 115 kph gusts. It was moving westward at 15 kph.

Based on the state weather bureau's forecast track, Egay is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

