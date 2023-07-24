Fish vendors attend to their customers at the fish section of the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on November 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While touting the government's efforts to control inflation, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday also called on Congress to pass new laws meant to help boost agricultural production.

Marcos called on lawmakers to amend the fisheries and cooperative codes to help make the fishery sector sustainable and to strengthen cooperatives, which were seen to boost local production.

During his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said this must be revised to incorporate and strengthen science-based analysis and to identify fishing areas.

"This approach will protect both the interest of our fisherfolk and our fisheries and aquatic resources," said Marcos, who concurrently sits as the agriculture secretary.

"To this end, we will seek the support of Congress to amend the code to guarantee sustainable development of our fishery sector in harmony with environmental balance," he added.

Environment group Oceana earlier said the 1998 Fisheries Code, which was amended by Republic Act No. 10654 in 2015, aims to restore the abundance of Philippine marine areas by protecting its 15-kilometer municipal waters and giving small municipal fisherfolk the preferential right for its use.

High food prices were a major reason for inflation hitting a 14-year high earlier this year.

An expert had said the country's fish stocks have been declining since the 1990s because of overfishing and rampant illegal fishing activities.

COOPERATIVE CODE

Meanwhile, Marcos also urged Congress to amend the current cooperative code.

This, as the government continues to bring agriculture workers together through farm and fisheries clustering and livestock multiplier farms.

He said 300 clusters have so far been identified which is composed of 900 cooperatives.

"Upang mas mapabilis at mas mapadali ang pagbuo ng kooperatiba, kakailanganin natin ang suporta ng Kongreso na maamyendahan ang cooperative code," he said.

"Sa pamamagitan nito, unti-unting lalakas ang kanilang produksyon at pwersa sa merkado. Totoo ang kasabihan, mas malakas basta't sama-sama," he added.

In June, the President said he approved more budget for the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) as he recognizes its important role in the agriculture sector.

"The role of cooperatives is critical in enhancing the productivity of the sector, according to the President, noting the first step is mechanization to cut the cost of production," Malacañang had said.

Aside from these, President said the government continues to strengthen their knowledge on emerging technologies such as the use of biofertilizers and hybrid seeds, which he believed could boost farmers' yield.

"Sa balanced fertilizer strategy, gaganda ang ani ng mga magsasaka. Hindi na nila kailangang umasa sa mas mahal at imported na fertilizer," he said.

Under several programs of the Department of Agriculture, he said, the government gave 50 million palay seeds, 1 million corn seeds, and also distributed different kind of seeds to farmers.

These seeds are hybrid, he said.

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed the Republic Act 9520 or the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008 to strengthen the cooperative system in the country, amending the first code of such enacted in 1990.

It also outlines in greater detail the requirements in professionalizing the management and operation of cooperatives, while providing a monitoring and evaluation tool for the cooperatives to conduct self-assessments in terms of its managerial, financial, and social objectives.

Data from the Cooperative Development Authority showed there are more than 18,800 cooperatives operating in the country as of 2020, with multipurpose cooperatives making up a huge chunk of the figure.

Video from House of Representatives