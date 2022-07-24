PAGASA

MANILA - Cloudy, overcast weather with isolated rains and thunderstorms may be expected this week in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weekly weather outlook, PAGASA said a new low pressure area was spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility. It was last located 605 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. This may bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in eastern Visayas, and in the Caraga and Bicol regions.

PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez said though the weather will be generally hot and humid, localized thunderstorms and intermittent rainshowers are expected throughout the week.

A weak southweast monsoon or habagat may also start affecting the western portion of southern Luzon by Tuesday, and may affect the rest of southern Luzon and Visayas until next weekend.

The habagat may bring intermittent morning rains over Luzon and parts of Visayas Wednesday until Sunday.

Afternoon or evening thunderstorms are also expected over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms may be expected in Metro Manila between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. the whole week, while it may be overcast from Wednesday until Saturday.

