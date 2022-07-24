MANILA - The suspect in the shooting of former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay and several others was a disgruntled doctor who had a years-long grudge against the former local chief executive, the family’s lawyer said on Sunday, hours after the shooting incident.

Furigay and her staff Victor Capistrano died from the shooting, while the former Mayor’s daughter Hannah survived the incident.

"This all started when he was operating an infirmary clinic," lawyer Quirino Esguerra told ABS-CBN News.

"The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) issued a cease and desist order. Because Lamitan City is included in BARMM, it was [then] Mayor Rose Furigay who implemented it," he said.

"When she implemented that order from BARMM, doon nagalit itong si Dr. Chao-Tiao Yumol," he said.

Atty. Quirino Esguerra, legal counsel of ex-Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay, says his client earlier filed at least 70 cyberlibel cases against the suspect.



A hearing is supposed to be conducted in Davao City tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/23rAqGzh7h — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) July 24, 2022

As early as 2018, Yumol has been posting baseless accusations against Furigay, prompting the politician to file at least 70 cyber libel cases against him, Esguerra said.

A hearing for those cases was scheduled on June 25 in Davao City, he said.

During the police's presentation of Yumol to the media, the suspect meanwhile insisted that the slain former mayor was involved in drugs.

Esguerra belied this.

"That is not true," the lawyer said.

"Lamitan City is an awardee for 4 consecutive times of the seal of good local governance," he added.

Lamitan Mayor Roderick Furigay, the husband of the victim, declined interviews, saying he still has to attend to his daughter.

The family has yet to discuss plans for the burial.