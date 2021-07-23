Phivolcs downgrades Taal Volcano alert status to Level 2

Smoke rises from Taal Volcano as seen from San Nicolas Batangas on the morning of July 3, 2021, a few days after state seismologists raised the volcano’s alert level to Level 3 on a 5-level scale. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - State seismologists on Friday night downgraded Taal Volcano's alert to Level 2 from Level 3, due to its "cessation of eruptive activities".

In an advisory, Phivolcs said the volcano's unrest was characterized by "declining volcanic gas emission, very slight ground deformation and positive microgravity anomalies."

"Alert Level 2 means that there is decreased unrest but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared," the agency said.

"Activity in the Main Crater has been more often characterized by the generation of moderate steam-laden plumes and periodic but generally less vigorous lake upwelling, consistent with decreased magmatic degassing," it added.

The agency added that there is a chance that the alert status could be hoisted to level 3 anew if an "uptrend" happens in the volcano related to "potential eruption."

It can further be downgraded to Level 1 if continued downtrend occur during the observation period.

State seismologists hoisted Taal's alert status to Level 3 on July 1 following a phreatomagmatic eruption.

