Magma slowly rising: Taal not showing signs of continuous eruptions - Phivolcs

MANILA - Taal Volcano is not showing signs that it will have continuous eruptions, similar to what happened in January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday.

"Wala pa tayong indikasyon o namomonitor na talagang kapareho nung January 2020. Noong January 2020, tuloy-tuloy po. Pagsimula pa lang ng pagsabog, tuloy-tuloy na at wala nang tigil yung explosion. Ito namang nangyayari sa kasalukuyan ay dahan-dahan na pag-akyat ng magma kaya pasulpot-sulpot minsan na pagsabog,” Phivolcs head Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(There is no indication that it would be the same as in January 2020. The eruption back in January 2020 was continuous. Once it started, the explosions just continued. What’s happening now is that magma is slowly rising up to the crater causing sudden explosions.)

He said that in January 2020, the volcano did not release much sulfur dioxide gas which caused a more explosive eruption.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang ating nakikita yung magma nasa mababaw na parte dahil marami nang gas na nawala, hindi siya nakaipon ng maraming gas sa loob mismo ng magma kaya ang pagsabog na nakita natin noong Huwebes dahil lang sa pagdampi ng maiinit na magma saka tubig,” he said.

(What were seeing now is that the magma is located on the shallow portion of the volcano and because not much gas was trapped inside the magma, what we saw last Thursday was an eruption due to hot magma touching the water.)

Solidum warned that gas emitted by the volcano is dangerous to residents, adding that local government units in areas that may be affected by Taal’s eruption must implement a fast evacuation plan.

“Any time pwedeng magkaroon ng pagsabog kaya napaka-importante na mabilis at maayos ang kanilang evacuation planning at mabilis nilang maimplementa ito,” he said.

(The eruption can happen any time so it’s important that evacuation plans are carried out fast and orderly.)

Meanwhile, Agoncillo, Batangas mayor said that around 5,500 residents have been evacuated. Some are in designated evacuation centers while majority are staying with relatives and friends who are also living in the same town.

Mayor Daniel Reyes said residents who need to feed their fish and other livestock can return to their homes at specified window hours. Vehicles will remain on standby in these areas for swift evacuation if necessary.

