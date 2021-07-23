Chavit Singson's LCS Group rolls out first activated common tower

Photo shows (from left to right) Jojo Hiwatig, LCS Project Manager, Adel Tamano, DITO Chief Administrative Officer, Aaron Tan, CEO (ICT) of LCS, DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, Narvacan Mayor Luis "Chavit" Singson, architect Richelle Singson-Michael, Vice Chairman of the LCS Group of Companies, and retired Maj. Gen. Rodolfo Santiago, DITO Chief Technology Officer. Handout

MANILA— The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday inspected the first activated shared telco tower by politician and businessman Chavit Singson's LCS Group.

The tower was built in line with DICT'S Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure (PTTI) Policy meant to boost the growth of independent tower companies, the LCS Group said in a statement.

Common towers, meant to be shared by all telcos, will help providers focus their resources on technology, coverage, innovation and competitive pricing, said LCS Group Vice Chairperson Architect Richelle Singson-Michael.

“With all parties working together, quality services reach the Filipino customer at a faster rate,” she added.

The LCS Group, one of the government's recognized independent common tower builders, said it has over 100 common towers in various stages of completion across Luzon.

Its towers are composed of self-support towers, rapid deployment station towers, and rooftop towers, it said.

DITO Telecommunity has, meanwhile, activated the Rapid Deployment Station (RDS) in Valenzuela City, the group said.

RDS towers can easily be deployed and disassembled in a few days without the need for extensive excavation and foundation construction, LCS chief operating officer for ICT Aaron Tan said.

“The RDS tower we have lit up will undergo testing and optimization. This truly is a historic milestone as we remain true to our mission of being one with the government in reforming the telco industry as we continue to be aggressive in partnering with independent common tower companies," DITO Chief Technology Officer retired Maj. Gen. Rodolfo Santiago said.

The government earlier pushed for the common tower policy which will allow competing telcos to share infrastructure to hasten the improvement of telecommunication services in the country, especially internet connectivity.

“Through the Common Tower Policy, we hope to widen the base of common towers and, thus, speed up the deployment of Internet across the country by allowing and encouraging telcos and Internet service providers to share cell towers,” DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II said.

Common towers are crucial in addressing the increased demand by the "millions of online users in the new normal," Honasan added.

Singson, LCS Group chairman and currently mayor of Narvacan town in Ilocos Sur, said they plan to roll out as many as 6,000 towers in the next few years.

Former DICT officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio earlier said the government wants 50,000 common towers built.

