PH adds 1-M more Sinovac doses to its vaccine stock

Courtesy of Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Friday received 1 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the CoronaVac shots procured by the government, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7 a.m.

The latest shipment takes the total number of Sinovac vaccine doses delivered to the Philippines to 17 million. Of the total, 16 million were purchased by the government and private sector, while 1 million were donated by the Chinese drugmaker.

This came as the Department of Health on Thursday confirmed local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant cases in the country.

To date, there are 47 cases of Delta variant, which first emerged in India, recorded in the Philippines. The tally includes 36 recoveries, 3 fatalities and 8 active cases.

A group of experts on Thursday also noted that Metro Manila was experiencing the "early stages" of a COVID-19 surge that could be linked to the Delta variant.

Since it started its immunization program in March, the Philippines has so far administered more than 15.9 million doses. More than 5 million individuals or 8.67 percent have so far been fully vaccinated.

At least 58 million individuals are being targeted for vaccination this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.