Artists and volunteers prepare an effigy and other protest materials for this year’s SONA inside the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) National Office in Quezon City on July 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will maintain "maximum tolerance" and give equal treatment to both pro and anti-government groups set to hold rallies during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's second State of the Nation Address (SONA), an official said Saturday.

PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said the Quezon City local government provided permits to 4 groups for the SONA on Monday. He reminded these groups to follow the guidelines provided in their permits.

Anti-government protesters, Fajardo noted, will be allowed to position themselves in Tandang Sora near Commonwealth, while pro-government groups will be allowed to hold their event in front of the St. Peter Parish also along Commonwealth.

"Mga more or less 2 kilometers ang kanilang agwat para maiwasan ang tensyon na sila ay magparinigan at maging mitsya pa ng away. Safe distance between sa [mga] grupo na nabigyan ng permit," the police spokesperson said over Radyo 630.

"Kung ano ang security coverage na ibibigay natin sa militanteng grupo ay same treatment din ang ibibigay natin sa pro-government na magra-rally," she said.

The official assured the public that they have enough security personnel to cover the different groups.

She added that the police would not allow any group to leave their designated areas.

"Inaasahan natin sa kanilang hanay na sila ay tutupad doon sa napagkasunduan," she said.

NO EFFIGY BURNING

Fajardo discouraged protesters from burning effigies on Monday, saying there are laws that supposedly prohibit starting fires in public places.

"Naiparating na natin ang pakiusap na dini-discourage natin yung pagususnog ng effigy. May mga umiiral na batas pagdating sa pagsusunog sa public place," Fajardo added.

Destruction of effigies will also not be allowed, she said as this may cause traffic,.

"Ang Commonwealth Avenue ay isang busy thoroughfare. Sana hindi na nila ituloy kung nagbabalak sila dahil may umiiral na batas at ordinansa laban sa pagsusunog ng anumang bagay sa isang pampublikong lugar," she said.

The police do not want to reach to the point where they have to disperse rallyists on SONA, she said, as they want them to finish their programs.

Anti-government groups, Fajardo said, are allowed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while pro-government groups will conduct their programs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The PNP has to intervene... hahayaan sila sa kanilang programa hangga't gusto nila at doon sa permit na ibinigay sa kanila ay very clear doon: dito lang kayo and they should maintain discipline among their ranks," she said.

The local government allotted between 2 and 3 lanes for protesters along Commonwealth Avenue. A zipper lane on the southbound will also be opened.

Around 20,000 police, including personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Land Transportation Office, will be deployed.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 law enforcement personnel will be visible around the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, she said.

GROUP PUSHES BACK

But the group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) shunned PNP's calls, maintaining that the burning of effigies was covered by "protected free speech." under the Constitution.

"So long as the speech does not pose any clear and present danger to public safety, the police has no business blocking or prohibiting the display of these protest symbols," the group said in a statement.

Bayan also said the PNP had "no legal or even factual basis" to prevent people from burning effigies during rallies, calling the move "plain fascism and gross ignorance of the law."

"The problem with the PNP is that it has always focused on suppressing and limiting the exercise of basic rights, instead of protecting these rights," the group said.

"Allowing the PNP to regulate effigies will only lead to more regulation of free speech. Next they will tell people what they can and cannot write on placards or what they can say in rally speeches," it added.

— with a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

