Security perform simulation exercises at the House of Representatives north gate entrance in Batasan, Quezon City on July 20, 2023 a few days before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Batasang Pambansa Complex is under security lockdown as preparations reach the final stages of the SONA slated for July 24. Joan Bondoc, PNA photos

MANILA — Authorities on Saturday said they are ready for the possible impact of Tropical Depression Egay, should it intensify on the day of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Marcos Jr. will give his second SONA on Monday, July 24.

State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts the country's fifth storm this year to become a super typhoon by then while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco said they are prepared for the possibility of strong rains on Monday.

"Naka-ready naman ang aming building, wala namang diperensya yun kahit bumagyo pa siya. Mayroon din kaming nakahanda na payong para sa mga guest na darating. Ready kami gawin ang SONA kapag bumabagyo," Velasco told Radyo 630.

Guests are expected to arrive in the South wing and North wing buildings of the Batasang Pambansa, he said, and these have enough cover even if rains persist.

The main entrance will be closed.

"Maraming guests sa amin drop-off lang sila tapos lalabas na 'yung sasakyan para sa areas nila," he said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), for its part, will continue its deployment, rain or shine.

PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said the police is prepared for any worst case scenarios, including Egay's onslaught.

"In fact, ngayong araw magsisimula na ang skeletal deployment at mayroong mga rain coat ang ating mga pulis at mayroon tayong ilalagay na tent ngayong araw na ito sa mga designated areas para kahit papaano ay may masilungan ang ating mga pulis," Fajardo said.

"Kung wala talaga at habang tumutupad sa ating tungkulin tayo ay mababasa ng ulan, bahagi yan ng ating serbisyo publiko at paalala na lang, kung kayang sumilong, sumilong," she added.

Their contingency plan is ready should President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. go to the Batasang Pambansa by land due to the bad weather.

"Preparado tayo. Pagdating naman sa seguridad ng ating presidente, alam naman natin ang pangunahing nagpo-provide niyan ay PSG at ang PNP naman ay susuporta kung magkaroon man ng diversion sa biyahe ng ating Pangulo," she said.

Around 20,000 police, including personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Land Transportation Office, will be deployed.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 law enforcement personnel will be visible around the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, she added.

