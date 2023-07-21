Angat dam breaches its minimum operating level at 179.9 masl on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The water level of Angat dam has slightly risen above its minimum operating level following recent rains due to Tropical Storm Dodong and the southwest monsoon, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Friday.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. said Angat's water level rose to 180.74, noting that this was still the minimum operating level. It is the main water source in Metro Manila.

“Sa ngayon po, iyong mga dam ay nagkaroon po ng improvement sa kanilang mga level ‘no, dulot na rin po nitong Bagyong Dodong at habagat na dumaan po nitong nakaraang linggo," David said during a televised briefing.

David said that they are still awaiting whether expected rains in the next few days will lead to a further rise in the levels in the dam.

“Sa ngayon antabayanan natin itong tinatawag po na low pressure area or tropical depression, iyong Bagyong Egay na pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility," he said.

"Kaya ito po sa ngayon ang inaantabayan natin at umasa po tayo na itong habagat at itong Bagyong Egay ay magkakaroon ng mga karampatang pag-uulan para po patuloy pong tumaas at mag-improve po iyong level po ng mga dams po natin,” he said.

Water allocation for domestic use will be reduced to 48 cubic meters per second (CMS) if Angat Dam hits its 180 meters minimum operating level, the NWRB earlier said.

Meanwhile, recent rains also improved water levels in secondary dams Ipo and La Mesa, David said.

“At sa ngayon, instead na iyong tubig sa Angat Dam halos ang kunin nila ay ginagamit po muna nila iyong tubig na nakapondo dito sa Ipo at La Mesa. At sa isang banda po, ay nakatulong din po para hindi masyadong bumaba iyong level po ng Angat Dam,” he said.