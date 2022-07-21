MANILA—The new US ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, has arrived in Manila.

The US Embassy in Manila confirmed Carlson's arrival in a tweet late Thursday night.

"Mabuhay and welcome to the Philippines, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson!" it said.

Mabuhay and welcome to the Philippines, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson! #FriendsPartnersAllies @USAmbPH pic.twitter.com/ZvHv7nFwgx — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) July 21, 2022

Carlson tweeted pictures of her formally presenting her credentials to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, saying she looks "forward to partnering with their team to explore the great opportunities for the U.S.-Philippines bilateral relationship."

Let's get started! I just presented my credentials to @DFAPHL and look forward to partnering with their team to explore the great opportunities for the U.S.-Philippines bilateral relationship. #FriendsPartnersAllies pic.twitter.com/SmqgrZRXO6 — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) July 21, 2022

"So excited to be here! I cannot wait to get the ball rolling and engage with our Filipino #FriendsPartnersAllies to further strengthen the thriving U.S.-Philippines relationship. Maraming salamat for the warm welcome!" she said in a separate tweet.

The United States Senate confirmed Carlson in May as the next top US envoy in Manila.

US President Joe Biden nominated Carlson, who served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the White House website, she has been in foreign service since 1985 and won numerous accolades for her work.

